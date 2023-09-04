OVP sees 100K native trees planted in E. Visayas by 2028

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is eyeing to plant 100,000 indigenous trees in Eastern Visayas by 2028 under its massive tree planting program. Richard De Jesus, assistant satellite lead of OVP Tacloban, said they were hopeful to hit the target with the support of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Education (DepEd), and local government units to the PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners and Trees Project of the OVP. The OVP has so far mobilized hundreds of volunteers to plant 11,000 seedlings in three areas in Eastern Visayas, De Jesus said in a phone interview Monday. This includes the 1,000 mangrove seedlings planted last June 15 in Catbalogan City, Samar; 5,000 assorted seedlings planted last June 24 in a two-hectare area in Guirang village in Basey, Samar; and 5,000 assorted seedlings planted last Aug. 27 in Malazarte village in Matag-ob, Leyte. The project is in partnership with DENR, DepEd and the OVP as the lead in monitoring its implementation. This project was also implemented in support of the government's National Greening Program. 'Under the project, some 20,000 seedlings will be planted each year throughout the region until 2028. This is part of Vice President Sara Duterte's commitment to plant one million seedlings nationwide under the PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners and Trees Project,' De Jesus added. The DENR regional office here has asked volunteers to help the DENR ensure the growth and survival of the planted seedlings by taking part in maintenance and protection activities after the planting. Under the partnership, the OVP will provide logistical support and resources, including the procurement of seedlings necessary for the planting, maintenance, and protection of the trees. The DepEd, on the other hand, will identify potential planting sites within school premises, provide volunteers during planting, and promote national awareness among students on the importance of NGP. The DENR is tasked to assist in the identification of suitable sites and appropriate species for planting activities. It may also engage the service or participation of people's organizations or the community to aid in the production of seedlings and other planting materials, as well as in protecting seedlings planted outside school premises

Source: Philippines News Agency