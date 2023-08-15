OVP satellite office provides aid to Zamboanga City PDLs

The Office of the Vice President (OVP), through its Satellite Office in Zamboanga, visited the Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) to provide various programs and assistance to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) on Monday, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said on Tuesday. In a statement, BJMP chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera said the OVP has extended various forms of assistance such as medical, hospitalization, burial, livelihood and disaster relief to some 2,258 PDLs under its care. Meanwhile, OVP Zamboanga satellite office manager Michael Angelo Saavedra cited ZCJ Male Dormitory warden Jail Supt. Xavier Solda for his efforts to introduce innovations to improve and upgrade the many facets of the management of Zamboanga's reformatory center. 'His passion and dynamism, alongside his sterling credentials and experience, would surely enable this unit to produce a meaningful and trailblazing impact in the clientele and community you serve,' Saavedra said. "This reformatory center, including the City of Zamboanga, is fortunate to have you, manage this institution,' he added. Solda, meanwhile, thanked the OVP for giving attention to the needs of the PDLs. 'We really appreciate the Office of the Vice President for extending their services behind bars, helping the poorest of the poor and the most marginalized in our society under our care," Solda said. On her first day of office, Vice President Sara Duterte opened satellite offices in different parts of the country to ensure easy access to services of the OVP.

Source: Philippines News Agency