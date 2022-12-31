Overwhelming Response on Calendar Selling

A calendar is a system of organising days. This is done by giving names to periods of time, typically days, weeks, months and years. A calendar is usually used as a tool in determining the schedule of activities, recording important events and as a reminder of future plan events. Let's take a look at the report on a local calendar maker.

There are many types of calendars used around the world, such as the Gregorian calendar, Hijrah or Islamic calendar and others. The calendar is either printed or in the form of digital, depending on each individual's taste. A calendar maker, Dayang Nur Hamizah Haji Ramli shared with RTB News that the process of designing a calendar took her one month, while the photography process was done in two months. The calendar was well-received by the public and sold out within a week.

With a calendar, one can record the future schedule or activities. This helps us to manage our time better. During this technology era, most people are using app to divide and plan their future. Users can access the app anywhere using their mobile phone. However, some people are more comfortable using the physical planner and calendar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei