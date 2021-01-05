The 3rd 'Potensi Daerah' Sales Expo held for 10 days has received an encouraging response from the public. Such an expo aims to help Micro, Small and Medium entrepreneurs, including 1 Village 1 Product, Sinar Harapan or Supervised Partners and the Muallafpreneurs Consortium, promote their products as well as generate income and enhance their socio-economy.

In line with the theme, 'Bersatu Dalam Menjayakan Impian Bangsa', the expo is among the activities lined up under the Brunei December Festival. It was held in conjunction with the school terms holiday and among others hoped to encourage the public to spend in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei