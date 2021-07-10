Towards recognising and appreciating students who have achieved excellence in academics, especially in public examinations, the Ministry of Education through the Department of Schools, Examination Department, Private Education Department and Special Education Department and in collaboration with the Cambridge Assessment International Education CAIE yesteday afternoon, the Ministry of Education held the Outstanding Student Award Ceremony for the Year 2020. The presentation was officiated by Datin Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education. The ceremony took place at the Bridex Conference Hall, Jerudong.

292 outstanding students received their awards according to their respective categories. The awards are the Cambridge Outstanding Achiever Awards, COAA; Outstanding Student Award in BCGCE ‘A’ and ‘O’ Levels, IGCSE; Pearson BTEC Level 2 Extended Certificate; Primary School Assessment, PSR and Brunei Cambridge Special Education Award GCE ‘O’ Level and PSR.

Source: Radio Television Brunei