16 orphans from Jalan Bebatik Kilanas received contributions at n Donations Presentation Ceremony yesterday at the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Mukim Kilanas.

The donations were handed over by Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The function ran concurrently with a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony. The ceremony was conducted by the Mosque Takmir Committee with the cooperation of the Kampong Kilanas Consultative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei