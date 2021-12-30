Probably not many people know, the activity of planting ornamental plants or trees can become a therapy for the mind.

The spread of COVID-19 became the starting point for Awang Mohd Zool Fadli bin Haji Mahbub from Kampung Batu Apoi, Temburong to become familiar with the planting of ornamental plants or trees. Although only venturing into the field about two years ago, he already has more than 100 plants. The 38-year-old local admits to learning a lot about planting methods through social media and the Internet. He added that it is important to do research on the subject.

Initially, the activity of planting greenery was just to fill free time, but now it has become a fun hobby. The activity, he said, became a mind therapy.

With green plants around the house, it allows the occupants to breathe fresher and cleaner air every day. The house compound will also look beautiful and clean.

Source: Radio Television Brunei