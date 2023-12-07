Ormoc City Mall to Serve as Command Center in Extreme Calamities

Ormoc City – An agreement was signed between the city government and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), designating the latter as a temporary evacuation site and command center during extreme calamities. The signing, led by Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and RLC Operations Director Allan Anthony Armamento, took place at Robinsons Place Ormoc, with various local officials and emergency responders in attendance.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mayor Gomez expressed confidence in the partnership, emphasizing the city's preparedness and resilience in the face of potential disasters. Under the agreement, Robinsons Place Ormoc will allocate 1,690 square meters of its parking lot for the establishment of a temporary evacuation site, command center, and triage area following destructive calamities. Armamento reiterated Robinsons' commitment to supporting Ormoc City's development and acknowledged the shared responsibility in disaster risk reduction and management.

Recalling major disasters that have affected Ormoc, including the 1991 massive flooding, Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, and a strong earthquake in 2017, the agreement signifies a crucial step in enhancing the city's emergency response capabilities. Ormoc, a 1st class independent component city in the Eastern Visayas region, is a vital economic, cultural, commercial, and transportation hub in western Leyte, with a population of 230,998, making it the second most populous city in the province after Tacloban.