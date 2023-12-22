Oriental Mindoro Provincial Government Gifts Bike Carts to Ambulant Vendors

CALAPAN - In a gesture of support to local entrepreneurs, the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro has provided bike "kariton" or food carts to seventy-two ambulant vendors, serving as early Christmas presents and a boost to their small businesses.

According to Philippines News Agency, the head of the Provincial Information Office, the beneficiaries of this initiative are from various parts of the province. They were selected after submitting requests through their barangay officials. The "Kabuhayan sa Kariton" program (Kabriton or Livelihood in Carts), a brainchild of Board Member Fay Ilano, was implemented by the Provincial Public Employment and Services Office at a cost of over PHP1.4 million.

Each of these carts, valued at approximately PHP20,000, was handed over to the vendors at the capitol grounds on Thursday afternoon. De Leon noted that the livelihood aid requests were endorsed by the barangay councils to the provincial government.

The program requires each beneficiary to sign an agreement, committing to the diligent maintenance of their carts and using them solely for legitimate small business purposes. The provincial government reserves the right to reclaim the carts if they are misused or not utilized, with the intention of redistributing them to others who can make better use of this resource.

This initiative represents a significant step by the provincial government to support and empower local entrepreneurs, particularly those operating small-scale businesses.