Organic Food and Beverages Market Receives Tailwinds as Non-GMO, and Clean Label Trends Proliferate

London, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kraft Heinz Company recently acquired Assan Foods to extend its international market reach with greater emphasis on enhanced tastes, and gourmet services. Danone also acquired Your Heart more recently, with an intent to launch newer organic F&B product line-ups and thereby top the category in world markets. The organic space has been witnessing constant dynamic developments over the past decade and is poised for a bright growth outlook in the long run. The global organic food and beverages market has been undertaken for detailed growth analysis and forecast in a new upcoming report of Fairfield Market Research. The report in its primary findings suggests that the market will benefit largely from the thriving levels of awareness regarding the health benefits associated with organic F&B products.

Evolving consumer lifestyles and dietary patterns, including notable inclination toward non-GMO products, are expected to fuel the growth of organic food and beverages market, says the report. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the potential advantages of consuming organic products will bode well for the market ahead. The market is likely to reflect strong growth in the near future on the back of growing health concerns around conventional, chemical-based, synthetic products available on the market across F&B categories. A shorter shelf-life, and expensive price point will however remain the key challenges facing market.

Get the Sample Copy/TOC of Organic Food and Beverages Market at: https://www. fairfieldmarketresearch.com/ report/organic-food-beverages- market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Organic fruits and vegetables remain popular among consumers as their concerns around the health quotient of conventional foods continue to rise. With a larger population adopting a healthy lifestyle that affirms their preference for fruits and vegetables cultivated through organic farming techniques, the fruits and vegetables segment is likely to remain at the forefront in the organic food and beverages market space. In terms of the preferred channel of distribution, the supermarket/hypermarket category currently represents the leading market segment. In addition, shooting sales of organic products recorded by franchisee stores, club stores, and specialty stores indicate a massive business opportunity in the segment for organic food and beverages market players. The role of retail distribution channels in popularizing top category brands will remain instrumental to the rise of this segment in the market. The report anticipates stellar growth in sales of organic goods with the rapid rise in the number of supermarket and hypermarket chains worldwide, especially across the developing regional markets.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Led by China, and India, the organic food and beverages market of Asia Pacific will most likely maintain a dominating share in the global space. Growing levels of consumer awareness regarding the potential harm of GMO products has been favoring the popularity of non-GMO, clean label, and organic goods across the key Asian nations. Opportunities will also arise in the market across Asia Pacific as the focus of F&B brands intensifies on launching chemical-free, healthier product lines. Consistently rising organic F&B output, as well as the constant increase recorded in the per capita consumption of organic products, are both expected to accelerate the growth of market in the region. Remarkable evolution in consumer lifestyles, and notable changes in the dietary patterns of ordinary consumers will contribute toward market growth to a large extent. Moreover, rapidly growing availability and accessibility of the organic category across retail platforms will further drive the progress of Asia’s organic food and beverages market forward. The role of a paradigm shift in farming practices will remain crucial, says the report.

Leading Competitors in Global Organic Food and Beverages Market

The report would provide detailed strategic analysis of the key company profiles steering the competition landscape of global organic food and beverages market. Some of the profiled company names include General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., United Natural Foods, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, WhiteWave Foods Co., Dean Foods Company, SpartanNash Company, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., and The Kroger Co.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www. fairfieldmarketresearch.com/ report/organic-food-beverages- market/request-customization

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market is Segmented as Below:

By Product Type

Organic Foods and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

Organic Non Dairy Beverages

Organic Coffee and Tea

Organic Beer and Wine

Other Organic Food and Beverages

By Process

Processed

Unprocessed

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Process-wise Analysis

Distribution Channel-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www. fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch. com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8726336