Bruneians follow specific guidelines on Celebrating Aidil Fitri set by the Ministry of Health but this does not dampen the Hari Raya cheer. The people are in high spirits because the ability of His Majesty’s government to control COVID-19 has allowed them to celebrate the festivities in a moderate way. Their gratitude shows clearly in their happiness as well as fashionable new Hari Raya clothes. A number of other countries are not celebrating Aidil Fitri in a joyful manner as Brunei Darussalam. For the country, the celebratory atmosphere is possible because His Majesty’s wise, caring and concerned leadership has allowed it and people to enjoy a high degree of safety and security from the pandemic.

Ready-made Hari Raya clothes are available at the stores, but tailors are still busy because some customers prefer their own or exclusive designs or fashion. Furthermore the measurements and cut are better and correct when done by the tailors.

RTB crews visiting tailors in Brunei Muara District this year discovered the shops are getting more orders than last year. Some received such orders as early as in January and the dressmakers each get between 100 and 200 orders indicating the faith the customers have in their work and expertise. Their craftsmanship is much required and sought during the celebration and they have to complete most of the orders before Hari Raya day

Quality often comes with a high price but still there are customers who opt for less expensive Hari Raya clothes, as long as the quality and fashion are right. The most important thing is to be able to share the happiness of celebrating the V-Day or Victory Day that is Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, as the Muslim ummah around the world celebrate their success after fasting for a month in Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei