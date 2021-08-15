In light of the current COVID-19 situation and as per the advice given by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education takes note of the control measures in jointly curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education has received the agreement from the Cambridge Assessment International Education for the date of the Malay and English Languages Brunei Cambridge GCE ‘O’ level Oral Tests scheduled to start on Monday, 16th of August to Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021 to be postponed to Saturday, 2nd October up to 30th of October 2021. Any changes on dates and information regarding the examination will be notified from time to time. Enquiries and further information, can be referred to the Examination Department via email and the telephone numbers listed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei