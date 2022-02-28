Before hearing the presentation on the proposed budget of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the meeting first approved the budget of the Ministry Primary Resources and Tourism. In the following opening statement, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman said his ministry will optimise the proposed allocation through three main foci.

Firstly focusing expenditure on Religious Education for all the country’s people including da’wah or propagation. It takes into account the main duties of the ministry includes producing a generation with religious knowledge, practise it and has systematic understanding of religion. This means religious knowledge taught at schools is practised at home and mosques as well as propagated. In this way, the strength of religion will be safeguarded and none will deviate from the teachings that we practise. Secondly, focusing the budget on maintenance of assets under the ministry that require top priority. The third focus is to place officers and staff at identified District branches in phases. This is for the purpose of strong religious propagation and to fill several Mosque Affairs posts in the districts and in law enforcement.

Source: Radio Television Brunei