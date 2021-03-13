A foreign registered vehicle was taken action against for failing to renew the vehicle visitor’s sticker which expired on the 31st of December 2020.

According to the Land Transport Department, LTD’s press release, the vehicle’s owner was imposed with a one hundred and fifty dollar compound fine and issued a warning by the Health Enforcement Unit, Ministry of Health. The finding was a result of the 7th ‘OPS MERAKAT’ Joint Operation conducted on foreign registered vehicles in the country. The operation was carried out at the Jalan Tutong Commercial Area by enforcement agencies comprising the LTD, Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF and Ministry of Health.

The LTD reminds owners of private or commercial foreign registered vehicles to ensure the Visitor or Commercial Stickers are still valid and has been renewed. Owners can scan the QR Code provided to find out the stickers’ expiry date and renew it before it expires. The vehicle pass sticker was introduced to identify foreign registered vehicles which have received the Royal Customs and Excise Department’s approval to reside or enter the country for the purpose of transporting agricultural, agrifood and fisheries goods with approval from the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. Owners who have not yet applied can do so through the TransportBN application or ‘www.jpd.gov.bn’.

Failure to comply with the matters mentioned will be taken action against under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204. If found guilty, can be sentenced to a compound fine of up to $5,000 or the charges brought to court which can be given a penalty of up to $10,000 or 6 months imprisonment or both.

For further information contact the Royal Brunei Police Force through 993 or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei