26 foreigners were issued with special passes during the operation dubbed Ops Langis, carried out by the Kuala Belait Law Enforcement officers. The operation was held at 3 separate locations in the Belait District.

In an operation at foreign workers rented house in Jalan Mumong, a foreign man was issued a special pass and investigated under the Immigration Act and Regulation Chapter 17. The offender is ordered to report to the Belait District Law Enforcement Section for verification of original passport and further action.

Meanwhile at another foreign workers rented house in Jalan Setia Negara, 20 foreign men were issued special passes and investigated under the Immigration Act and Regulation Chapter 17. The offenders are ordered to report to the Belait District Law Enforcement Section for verification of their original passports and further action.

Five foreign nationals were issued special passes and investigated under the Immigration Act and Regulation Chapter 17. The offences were recorded during an operation at foreign workers rented house in Jalan Lubok, Jelutong. The offenders are ordered to report to the Belait District Law Enforcement Section for verification of their original passports and further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei