2 foreign men holding General Labourer positions were found to be in violation of the provisions under Rule 15(2), Immigration Regulations Chapter 17, that is, any foreign worker employed in the country must work with the original employer.

The findings are the result of an ‘Operasi Langis’ conducted at a Grocery Store in Seria Town. In this regard, both men who are General Labourers were ordered to report to the Kuala Belait Branch Law Enforcement Division for further investigation and action. The employers and grocery store owner involved were also issued a Summons Letter and ordered to go to the relevant division for further investigation and action.

For any information on Immigration offenders, contact the Department of Immigration and National Registration Hotline at 873 4888 or 875 3888 for Bandar Seri Begawan or 898 4111 for Kuala Belait. The information and name of the informant will be kept confidential.

Source: Radio Television Brunei