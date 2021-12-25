A female foreign worker was found to have violated the provisions under Regulation '15' '2' of the Immigration Regulation, Chapter 17 which is any foreign worker working in the country must work according to the original employer. It was the result from the 'Operasi Langis' conducted at the Food Stall in Kuala Belait area.

The foreign worker was ordered to report herself to the Laws Enforcement Division, Kuala Belait branch from further investigation and action. Meanwhile, the employer and food stall owner was issued a Summon Letter and also ordered to present at the division for further investigation and action. Any information on immigration offences, the public can contact the Department of Immigration and National Registration at hotline 8734888 or 8753888 for Brunei Muara District and 8984111 for Belait District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei