As a precaution, the Brunei Muara District Land Office at Jalan Pembangunan, Berakas is completely closed starting yesterday.

The closure is for cleaning works and operations will begin at a later date. For applications at the District Land Offices for the Belait, Tutong and Temburong branches, the applications can still be sent to the drop box provided. For more information, visit the Land Department’s Instagram, @Jabatantanah.BN or website¬†www.tanah.gov.BN.

Source: Radio Television Brunei