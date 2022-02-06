The Minister of Education informed on physical teaching and learning for kindergarten pupils under the Ministry of Education. This is specifically for Kindergarten 1 and 2 students aged 3 to 4, where the kindergarten is allowed to operate at 80 percent capacity from the total number of students.

This will commence on the 7th of February 2022, subject to the institution’s preparedness. In this regard, the set guideline and Standard Operating Procedure, SOP will be maintained for implementation to ensure the safety of students and school community. The Ministry of Education through the Department of Private Education will always monitor the schools in adhering to the set SOP. Kindergarten students are also required to undergo COVID-19 screening using ART once a week which can be done at home starting the 14th of February. The process and procedure of reporting the ART result will be informed to the student’s parents and guardians. However, online learning is still continued for students who cannot attend face to face learning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei