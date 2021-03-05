The Law Enforcement Division of the Bandar Seri Begawan Immigration and National Registration Department in collaboration with 5 other enforcement agencies have conducted the ‘Operasi Sepadu Langis’ at business premises in the Mukim Sengkurong area recently.

During the operation, 8 foreigners were detained for violating the Immigration Act, Chapter 17. Meanwhile, the Royal Customs and Excise Department issued 9 confiscation notices on 7 Bangladeshis and 2 Filipinos for possessing contraband items, and all of them were issues with compound fines.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Division of the Land Transport Department, issued 19 compound fines for driving vehicles that are not qualified due to safety; failing to comply with the Road Traffic Act and regulations; modifications; and driving without a valid driving license. Whereas the Enforcement Division of the Labour Department issued 26 summon letters to foreign workers for further investigation under the Labour Act and regulations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei