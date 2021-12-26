Several offences were recorded during two ‘Operasi Sepadu’ or joint-operations conducted by law enforcement agencies in Belait District.

33 compound fines and one docket file were issued by the Royal Brunei Police Force during Operasi Sepadu Roadblock at Lumut Highway. Meanwhile, 11 offences were recorded by the Land Transport Department and one offence under the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

Meanwhile, the Operasi Sepadu for Crime Prevention held at two separate locations targeting foreign workers quarters at Kuala Belait recorded one offence under the Royal Customs and Excise Department, while the Department of Immigration and National Registration recorded 16 offences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei