​Several foreign workers were found to have violated the Employment Order 2009 during ‘Operasi Selongkar’ 23/2021 carried out by the Enforcement Officers of the Law Enforcement Division, Labour Department.

Inspections carried out at Kampung Mabohai and Darussalam Complex found 2 foreign workers found holding a job not in accordance with that stated on the work pass. Following the operation, the Labour Department found that their employers were believed to have violated the Foreign Workers License regulations. If found guilty under Section 86 and 112 of the Employment Order, a compound fine of up $600 will be imposed for the first offence, and $900 for the second offence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei