‘Operasi Sakat JIPK 02/2023’

The Department of Immigration and National Registration reminds employers that hiring immigration offenders can incur a fine of $3,000 for each immigration offender. Foreign nationals who have been taken action against, their immigration passes will be cancelled and they will be deported from Brunei Darussalam. Their names can be blacklisted and no longer be allowed to work in the country.

Meanwhile, giving employment or Employing Immigration offenders is an offence which can be taken legal action against. The warning was issued following the arrest of several foreign nationals during an operation dubbed 'Operasi Sakat' in separate locations conducted by the Law Enforcement Division of the Bandar Seri Begawan Department of Immigration and National Registration.

During the inspection in the Mukim Kianggeh area, a male foreign national was detained for further investigation. The initial investigation found that the foreign national is believed to have committed an offence, not working for the position listed in the passport, which is domestic helper but instead works as an illegal taxi service driver instead.

Meanwhile, during the operation in the Mukim Sengkurong area, the authorities detained two foreign men for further investigation. The initial investigation found that an individual is believed to have committed the offence of not working for the position listed in the passport, which is domestic helper but instead was working as a fishmonger. While an individual committed the offence of not working with the original employer.

5 male foreigners were on location during the inspection at Pondok Kebun in the Mukim Pengkalan Batu area. Two of the arrested were believed to have overstayed and another individual was reported to be a runaway employee. Meanwhile, during the inspection at a rental house in the Mukim Kilanas area, two foreign nationals were detained for further investigation after failing to show valid original documents. One of them is believed to have overstayed. And during the operation at a rental room in the Mukim Berakas 'A' area, a foreign national was arrested for further investigation as he was found to have overstayed in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei