8 male and 1 female foreign nationals were detained during the ‘Pumpung’ Operation conducted by the Law Enforcement Section of the Immigration and National Registration Department, JIPK, Bandar Seri Begawan. The operation was conducted last Tuesday at Kawasan Kebun, Bukit Agok, Jerudong.

They were brought to the Law Enforcement Section, JIPK, Bandar Seri Begawan for investigation under the Immigration Act and Regulations, Chapter 17 and for further action.

JIPK will continue to conduct patrols, operations and inspections according to information and cooperation of the public, whether individually or with other enforcement agencies.

JIPK is seeking the public’s cooperation to provide information pertaining to immigration offenders. The informer’s details will remain fully confidential and the public may contact the Immigration and National Registration Department’s hotline at 8734888 and 8753888.

Source: Radio Television Brunei