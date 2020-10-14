Several foreigners were detained for various offences under the Immigration Act, Chapter 17 during ‘Operasi Pumpung JIPK 130/2020’ conducted by the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration.

In the operation that was conducted yesterday, a female foreigner was detained for further investigation under Immigration Act, Chapter 17. She was detained at a stall located at a project site in Jalan Muara.

A similar operation was conducted yesterday at three separate locations. The first location was at a house in Kampung Mata-Mata, Gadong, where a male foreigner was detained for failing to produce any valid document.

At the second location at STKRJ Kampung Mata-Mata, Gadong, 5 foreigners were detained for failing to produce valid document, and one of them is listed under the ‘Runaway Employee’ list. A special pass was issued for the purpose of reporting to the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration for further investigation.

Meanwhile in Kampung Kilanas, another 5 foreigners including 2 women were detained. Among the offences recorded include overstaying in the country after their immigration pass expired, and being listed under the ‘Runaway Employee’ list. Several packets and cartons of cigarettes were also discovered at the location, and the case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation and action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei