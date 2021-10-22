The Royal Brunei Police Force together with relevant enforcement agencies continued to increase monitoring on the 17th day of ‘Operasi Pulih’ conducted last night.

Through the operation, 14 offences were recorded in Brunei Muara District, 2 in Tutong District and 2 offences in Temburong District. The public is advised to continue to comply with the government’s directives and recommendations to avoid stricter action against individuals who purposely disregard orders under the Infectious Diseases Act Chapter 204.

Source: Radio Television Brunei