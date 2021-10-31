The enforcement agencies involved in ‘Operasi Pulih’ will always strive to carry out tasks comprehensively which includes measures in improving vigilance, control as well as security measures.

During the operation last night, 7 offences were recorded in Brunei Muara District, 13 in Belait District and 2 in Tutong District, contravening the Infectious Diseases Act Chapter 204. The public are urged to continue to comply with directives issued by the government in movement reduction strategy as well as the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei