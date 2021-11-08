The Royal Brunei Police Force in collaboration with the Narcotic Control Bureau conducted the ‘Operasi Sepadu’ simultaneously in several strategic areas in Brunei Muara District during the ‘Operasi Pulih’ which carried out on 6th November night, from 8 in the evening until 4 in the morning.

The operation is to help the government to ensure a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country towards the recovery phase. The operation also emphasised on any violations of the law which covers offence under the Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22 and the Drug Abuse Act Chapter 27. Thus, Urine screening tests are also conducted at the location if there are individuals found violating the order in a dubious and suspicious manner.

Source: Radio Television Brunei