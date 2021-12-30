The Operasi Peralihan entered its 40th day last night. While the country is still in the Early Endemic Phase, the enforcement through Operasi Peralihan will continue to be constantly monitored with full commitment.

Despite the government’s decision in easing the movement restrictions, the community must always be mindful and vigilant and not to allow neglect self-monitoring regardless of time and place. Adherence to operating procedures should be a priority for the country’s society at all levels. All levels of society are also urged to always abide by the recommendations issued by the government in ensuring the country is free from COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei