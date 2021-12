The ‘Operasi Peralihan’ carried out by law enforcement agencies saw one violation of the directive issued with a compound fine, 9th December night.

The offence was recorded in Tutong District. The country’s citizens and residents are urged to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures or SOP set by the government, in line with the extension of ‘Operasi Peralihan’ Control Measures until the 14th of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei