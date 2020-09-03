26 business premises were issued compound fines amounting to 4 thousand 500 dollars in total for failing to abide by the Ministry of Health’s directives. During ‘Operasi Merati’, an individual was also issued a one hundred-dollar compound for not wearing a mask while in the mosque.

The operation was conducted by Health Enforcement officers from the Health Enforcement Unit, Ministry of Health on the 24th to 30th of August 2020 at business premises at all districts. 54 premises were inspected including a mosque; 30 food premises and 23 stalls.

Among the offences recorded during Operasi Merati include food operator and mosque congregant not wearing face mask; no body temperature check; and no social and physical distancing. The Health Enforcement Unit also advised business premise customers to use the BruHealth app while visiting any premise and remind other customers to carry out social responsibilities.

The Ministry of Health once again reminds the public especially premise managers and staff to abide by the directives issued by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies, and continue to carry out social responsibilities apart from enculturing measures to curb COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei