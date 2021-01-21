Nine business premises were found not adhering to the directives issued by the Ministry of Health during ‘Operasi Merati’ at business premises. The operation was carried out on the 11th to 17th of January that involved inspections at more than 50 business premises in all four districts.

Among the offenses are food operators and providers at the premises did not use face masks; staff at hairdressers as well as beauty and health establishments not using face masks. The total compound fine issued was $1,750.00. The public especially managers and staff of business premises are once again reminded to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei