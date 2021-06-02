The operation dubbed ‘Operasi Langis’ continued yesterday at two separate locations namely Kampung Orang Kaya Besar Imas, Brunei Muara District and Abdul Wahab Complex at Tutong District.

During the operation conducted by the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration, JIPK at Kampong Orang Kaya Besar Imas, two foreigners were ordered to report themselves to the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration for misusing the immigration pass. Meanwhile, a summons letter was issued to one of the foreign workers’ employer to assist in the case investigation.

In another operation carried out at Abdul Wahab Complex, a foreign woman was found hiding in a closet and was detained by JIPK’s Law Enforcement Section. Initial investigation found the foreign woman has no valid identification document. She was detained and brought to the Department of Immigration and National Registration for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei