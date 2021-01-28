In enhancing enforcement activities in the country by carrying out monitoring and inspections in a continuous manner, the Immigration and National Registration Department Law Enforcement section in Kuala Belait yesterday morning conducted the ‘Operasi Langis’. In an inspection at the Pandan area, a foreign national was detained and investigated under the Immigration Act and Rules, Chapter 17, for violating the allocations of Rule 15 2, that is not working with the original employer.

The department welcomes any information from the public on immigration offenders. The information can be relayed to the Immigration and National Registration Department hotline, 8734888 or 8753888.

Source: Radio Television Brunei