​Two Indonesians were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for an offence under Section 15(1) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 17, which is overstaying in the country after their visitor’s pass had expired for 2.899 days.

50-year-old Fahrega, holder of passport number S908759 AND his wife, Ragmi Yuliandri Abdul Ghofur aged 42, with passport number T091652 were arrested during the OPS LANGIS JIPK 14/2021 on the 21st of January 2021. The operation conducted by the Immigration and National Registration Department took place at a rented house at Jalan Paya Bunga Merah, Sengkurong. The sentence took effect on the 21st of January 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei