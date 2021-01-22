The National Immigration and Registration Department will always carry out operations, arrests, investigation and take legal action against any unauthorised individual in accordance with the jurisdiction provided. Any foreign nationals in the country who commit an offence, actions will be taken and if convicted, they will be brought to the court, imprisoned and deported back to the country of origin, and their names will be blacklisted. The National Immigration and Registration Department recently launched Operasi Langis and targeted several locations in the country.

In the operation launched on a car workshop in Kampung Pengkalan Batu, 4 individuals were detained for failing to produce any valid document. The case is investigated under the Immigration Act and Regulation, Chapter 17 for further action. A similar operation was also launched at the canteen of Pulau Muara Besar. 2 foreign nationals were believed to have violated the Immigration Act and Regulation, Chapter 17 for working in a different employment. Both suspects will be investigated under the Act for further action. At a rental house in Kampung Luagan Duduk, Tutong District, a foreigner was detained for failing to produce any valid documents. Meanwhile in an inspection at Jalan Pasai 2, Mukim Sengkurong, four foreign nationals were detained for failing to produce any valid documents. Two more foreigners were detained for overstaying in the country after their immigration pass had expired.

The National Immigration and Registration Department welcomes the public to jointly provide information on Immigration offenders. Any information call 8734888 or 8753888.

Source: Radio Television Brunei