Three foreigners were detained during Operasi Langis conducted yesterday by Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration, Bandar Seri Begawan. The operation targeted rented rooms in Kampung Bunut, Mukim Kilanas, a house renovation project at STKRJ Kampung Katok A, Mukim Gadong and Melabau Complex in Kampung Serusop.

In an operation at Kampung Bunut, Mukim Kilanas, a foreign woman was detained and brought to the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration for further investigation and action. She was suspected of misusing the Immigration pass issued.

In a second location at STKRJ Kampung Katok A, a foreigner was detained for failing to show valid identification document and was brought to the Department of Immigration and National Registration for further investigation.

The third operation was carried out at a rented room in Melabau Complex, Kampung Serusop. A foreign man was detained after his passport and work pass has expired and for overstaying in the country. He was brought to the Law Enforcement Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration, Bandar Seri Begawan for investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei