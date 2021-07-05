2 foreign nationals working as construction labourers were detained today during the ‘Operasi Langis’ conducted by the Department of Immigration and National Registration, JIPK at a workshop in Jalan Nakhoda Manis, Seria.

Both were taken to the Law Enforcement Division Kuala Belait Branch for further investigation and action. They were found to have violated the provisions under Rule 15, 3, of the Immigration Rules, Chapter 17, which is working not in accordance with what is stated in their work pass. Meanwhile, the Employer and the Workshop Manager involved have been issued summons letters for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei