Two foreign workers were issued with compound fines following ‘Operasi Hijau’ 1, 2021 that was launched by the Belait District Office’s Law Enforcement Section.

The two individuals were fined 100 dollars each for offence under Section 12, 1a of the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 for rubbish dumping at public area. They were given 7 days to settle the fine, or legal action will be taken and the case will be brought to court. A one thousand-dollar fine will be imposed for the first offence, while a 3 thousand-dollar fine and imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 months will be imposed for the second and subsequent offences. For any complaint, contact the number 3334335/6/7 extension Enforcement Unit, or 8711316.

Source: Radio Television Brunei