The Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB has conducted another operation focused at several locations in the Belait District in efforts to eradicate the family drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by Mohamad Shahebol Sham bin Suan and family. The operation was carried out on the 4th and 5th of June 2021 and the NCB successfully detained 24 individuals comprising 18 men and 6 women, including 5 youths who are under 18 years old.

In the operation, the NCB seized Syabu or Methylamphetamine weighing 102.8 grams with a street market value of over 20 thousand dollars.

Modified utensils believed to be used for drug consumption, cash money amounting 2,348 DOLLARS and several foreign currencies.

Also seized were several items believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking namely four vehicles, two boats, 2 ATVs and a motorcycle and a number of mobile phones.

The suspects were detained for the NCB investigation for offences under

– Section 3 of the Criminal Asset Recovery Order 2012 for the offence of money laundering;

– Section 3A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, MDA, Chapter 27, namely possession for the purpose of trafficking

-Section 6(a) of the MDA, Chapter 27 for the possession of controlled drug;

-Section 6(b) of the MDA, Chapter 27 for the consumption of controlled drugs;

-Section 7 of the MDA, Chapter 27 for possessing drug paraphernalia for the consumption of controlled drugs;

-Section 9 of the MDA, Chapter 27 for allowing the premises to be used for trafficking of controlled drug.

-Section 10 of the MDA, Chapter 27 for abetment of offences.

The NCB’s follow-up investigation also found that the involvement of several minors in the operation, had been exploited by their parents by making them drug mules and several other youths were found at the scene to buy drugs. In this regard, the NCB reminds the public especially parents to always monitor their children to avoid activities and to prevent them from engaging in illegal activities. With the success, the NCB expressed gratitude to all those who have cooperated and supported NCB in eradicating drug activities in the country. The NCB also urged the public to cooperate in combating illegal drug activities in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei