Minor Offences Act 9 locals and four foreigners were issued compound fine for an offence under Section 12 One ‘A’ of the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 during the ‘Operasi Bersih Bersepadu’. The operation was conducted by the Laws Enforcement Division of the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department together with the Preventive Section, Royal Customs and Excise Department at the capital area.

All individuals were ordered to the settle the compound fine at Finance Section, 3rd Floor, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal department within 7 days. Fail to do so, the case will be brought to the court. For first offence, one thousand dollars will be imposed. While three thousand dollars and imprisonment of not exceeding 3 months for the second and subsequent offences. From the investigation, the Preventive Section, Royal Customs and Excise Department found that 8 individuals comprised of 5 locals and 3 foreigners were committing an offence under Section 146 of the Excise Order 2006 for possessing contraband items such as cigarettes and vape.

Source: Radio Television Brunei