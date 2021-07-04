A number of offences were recorded during a joint operation conducted in Kampuns Sabun, Muara including drug abuse, possession of cigarettes and alcoholic drinks as well as improper rubbish disposal.

The operation was conducted by the Brunei Muara District Office through the Licensing and Enforcement Division together with enforcement agencies from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Royal Customs and Excise Department and the Department of Immigration and National Registration. The Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended 3 foreigners aged, between 30 to 50, under the suspicion of being involved in drug abuse activities. The three men are investigated under Section 6B of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27 for the consumption of controlled drugs, and Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27 for the possession of items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, 4 other foreigners were detained by the Royal Customs and Excise Department for possessing cigarettes and alcohols without permit. All of the contraband were seized and actions were taken for each individual under the Excise Order 2006.

12 foreigners from the Philippines including 4 women were also inspected by the Department of Immigration and National Registration during the said operation.

The Licensing and Enforcement Division of the Brunei Muara District Office issued compound fines to 7 individuals for improper rubbish disposal, an offence under the Minor Offences Act, and gave 7 days to settle the fine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei