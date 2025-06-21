Bandar Seri Begawan: Islamic knowledge heritage centres need to be forward-looking in terms of the functions of cultural agencies and institutions of learning and education, in providing benefits and understanding on the importance of knowledge heritage treasures as well as instilling interest in the young generation. The Speaker of the Legislative Council explained that one of the important efforts is the digitalisation of collection materials, especially manuscripts, because it not only guarantees the integrity of original manuscripts so that they are always preserved, but also opens up access to researchers wherever they are, regardless of borders and limitations, and remains accessible and utilised by future generations. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib stated the matter at the Opening of the International Conference on Islamic Manuscripts 2025, 21st June morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony included the presentation of a premier paper titled ”Manuskrip Islam sebagai Jambatan Intelektual: Warisan Ilmu, Nilai dan Inovasi untuk Tamadun Masa Depan”. Held in conjunction with the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition, MYCE 2025, the four-day conference is organised by the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in collaboration with UNISSA, UBD, and KUPU SB.

Preserving and studying manuscripts as well as discovering and disseminating the knowledge hidden within them is not only a cultural responsibility, but it is also a civilizational trust that needs to be passed on to future generations. Also present were Cabinet Ministers.