The collaboration and partnership between Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB and Huawei Technologies Sendirian Berhad aims to support the government initiative to become a smart nation and cultivate ICT talents among the trainees to prepare them to be future ready for ICT developments in the country. The Vice Chancellor of UTB was speaking at the Opening of Huawei ICT Academy and certificate presentation for the inaugural cohort of the Huawei Certified ICT Associate-Routing and Switching Trainees.

Professor Dr. Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman in her speech said that with the support from Huawei, the academy is able to deliver industry-standard trainings that offer hands-on experience required to potentially fill the ICT skill gaps for future workforce.

Earlier, the Huawei ICT Lab was officially launched at the Phase 2 UTB campus by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, the Minister of Education. The academy is equipped with Internet Protocol, IP network equipment and products donated by Huawei. The company also provides the training materials which are in line with the trend of ICT networking technology. Also present were Datin Seri Paduka Dr. Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Md Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education and Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China.

Source: Radio Television Brunei