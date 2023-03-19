Opening of Art Visual Exhibition and Charity Bazaar

More than 80 paintings are being displayed at the Art Visual Exhibition and Charity Bazaar held for the Republic of Turkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic Earthquake Humanitarian Fund. The opening ceremony for the exhibition and charity bazaar took place on 19th March afternoon, at Mabohai Shopping Complex.

The exhibition and charity bazaar was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Defence. The exhibition carries the theme 'Seniman Peduli' is organised by Zakaria Omar Art Foundation in collaboration with IMPIAN 7 Art Group. It is a humanitarian project of the Brunei Darussalam Artist's manifestation of the suffering of the people of Turkiye and Syria when the earthquake struck on 6th of February. Held until 1st of April 2023, the exhibition is intended to empower the art and handicraft products of local artists and local handicraft entrepreneurs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei