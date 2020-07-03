​To plan more efficient and effective actions in dealing with floods were among the objective of the opening meeting of Incident Command Post, ICP. The meeting organised by Belait District Disaster Management Committee took place yesterday afternoon at Kampung Sungai Mau in Mukim Bukit Sawat.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, Member of the Legislative Council. The meeting is hoped to enhance DDMC’s efforts for plan making, operations, logistic and safety in tackling flood incidences especially at rural area. The meeting is also among the effort to maintain the safety and well-being of the affected residents. Monitoring works by the Fire and Rescue Department found that the flood in Mukim Sukang is receding and the roads is now accessible.

Source: Radio Television Brunei