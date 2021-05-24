The dangers which illicit drugs impose on the people, along with the implications of socio-economic damages, remain a serious challenge. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohammad Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council in a speech during the Opening of the 4th Meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs – AIPA CODD underlined that the theme of this year’s meeting provides an impetus for the ASEAN nations to focus and be responsive to the contemporary or present-day challenges, along with the more traditional challenges of drug eradication.

Yang Berhormat as the President of the 42nd AIPA said according to a recent Research Brief the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could, in the medium-term, lead to further increases in drug production, trafficking and misuse. Therefore it is important for the legislative branch of ASEAN to be forward-looking and mindful of these impending challenges to enable them to better discuss pre-emptive measures. The meeting was held virtually yesterday at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii, Member of the Legislative Council and Chairperson of the 4th AIPA CODD meeting in her opening remarks said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened and further complicated the challenges in the prevention and control of illicit drugs in the region. Brunei Darussalam has chosen the theme ‘Prevailing the Contemporary and Responsive Challenges towards Drug-Free ASEAN’ to integrate the collective efforts of AIPA Member Parliaments in drug prevention and control.

The session ended in the afternoon by agreeing on a report signed by the Heads of Delegation of AIPA member nations for approval at the 42nd AIPA General Assembly, under the Social Committee in August which will be hosted online by Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei