Online payments are now increasingly becoming the public’s choice amid concerns on the increase of new COVID-19 cases in the country. In addition, consumers or customers are also encouraged to use online payment methods, apart from using other digital platforms offered by banking institutions in the country. In an effort to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Health in practising social distancing, customers are advised to use various digital and cashless services available through their smart phone applications.

According to Hajah Nurul Akmar binti Haji Mohd Jaafar, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam’s Chief Marketing Officer, each debit or credit cards have their own safety features for online transactions. Upon purchase, an alert such as via SMS will be sent to the user. For a number of websites, another safety feature is a one-time password, which will be sent via SMS to the user before transaction is proceeded.

Source: Radio Television Brunei