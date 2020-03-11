The Royal Brunei Police Force is introducing a new innovation service for the public to settle their traffic compound fines online. The online payment is in cooperation and collaboration with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD to facilitate the public in settling their traffic compound fines. This matter was explained by Senior Superintendent of Police Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Ghani, Acting Director of Investigation and Traffic Control, Royal Brunei Police Force in a media conference yesterday afternoon.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam added the transformation from manual to electronic method is hoped to bring a positive impact to the public. The effort is inline with the government vision towards digital facilities with the current technological development.

Meanwhile Pengiran Sanusi Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Ismail, Senior Manager, Corporate Banking Section of BIBD explained that payment can be made through Online Bill Payment, Online Banking, BIBD BisNet and through Progressif pay. He added, the online payment will reduce the usage of physical currency notes. The system will increase the revenue collection by providing an alternative platform for the government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei