The online method is now the best choice for continuing ‘routine’ activities. This includes small and medium enterprises who use the method in marketing and selling their products to the public. For those selling foods and drinks for breaking the fast in Temburong District, the online method is the right choice for the survival of their businesses in the absence of Ramadhan stalls or bazaars caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Vendors using the ‘online’ selling method find it very helpful in selling their breaking the fast foods and drinks. As a way of supporting the ‘social distancing’ guideline and putting food cleanliness and safety first, the vendors only provide the takeaway and self-collecting services. These are only small enterprises but they generate good income and help the public to obtain foods and drinks for breaking their Ramadhan fast.